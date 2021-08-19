New York State Police continue to seek tips regarding a fatal hit-and-run from over the weekend in Oneonta.
Alan R. Weill, 72, of Oneonta, died as a result of his injuries when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle while walking on state Route 205 near Country Club Road sometime late Sunday, Aug. 15, or early Monday, Aug. 16.
No arrests have been made.
The vehicle was later recovered at an undisclosed location. Troopers declined to disclose any identifying attributes of the vehicle, including its make, model, color and year, but confirmed it was not stolen.
Anyone with related information is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400.
