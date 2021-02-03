Police seek tips on Pharsalia burglary

New York State Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect in a Thanksgiving Day break-in at a Chenango County business.
The suspect is described as an older, heavy-set white male, according to troopers. He was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, jeans and a hat when he allegedly broke into the Balsam Inn in the town of Pharsalia at around 2:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
The suspect is accused of stealing neon signs, bar lights, a bar table and bar stools, ripping a camera off the wall and destroying several other items, according to troopers.
Tips or information related to the case can be reported to New York State Police at Sidney at 607-561-7400. Callers are asked to reference Case No. 9949632.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.