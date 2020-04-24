State and local police in Oneonta and Otsego and Delaware counties are working together to investigate three robberies and an attempted robbery/stabbing at area gas stations, as well as two burglaries at retail stores, early Friday, April 25, according to media releases from the Oneonta Police Department and the New York State Police Troop C in Sidney.
The three robberies and the attempted robbery/stabbing took place between 1 and 6 a.m. and descriptions of the assailant are all similar, describing a white man who is between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 and was wearing a dark pullover hoodie and a face mask.
The crime spree apparently began at about 1:20 a.m. at the Kwik Fill Convenience Store at 65 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. According to a media release from city police, the store clerk struggled with the suspect, who then stabbed the clerk and ran away.
The clerk was treated at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and released later that morning, according to the release. The clerk described the suspect as about 5-foot-5 and between 170 and 200 pounds.
At 2:37 a.m., a robbery was reported at Mirabito Convenience Store at 4968 state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta. State Police have released surveillance video of the incident, which shows a man in a grey cameo pullover hoodie wearing a red bandanna as a face mask.
The man approached the store's counter while the cash register was open during a sale to a customer and the man was given money by the store's clerk. According to the media release, the man said he had a weapon, but no weapon is shown in the video.
According to the OPD media release, at about 5 a.m., a man robbed Taylor's Mini Mart at 472 Main St. in Oneonta. The suspect’s description is similar to that in the incident from the Kwik Fill earlier in the morning, the release said.
According to Troop C's media release, a suspect with the same description then robbed a Mirabito Convenience Store at 195 county Route 48 in the town of Otego.
According to Aga Dembinska, the public information officer for Troop C, state police are also investigating two burglaries, which took place Friday morning.
One was reported at Dollar Tree at 739 state Route 28 in the town of Oneonta and the other was reported at Losie's Gun Shop at 6748 state Route 23 in the town of Davenport. Police are still investigating if the two break-ins are related to the robberies, she said.
Anyone with tips about the incidents, should report them to the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111 or the New York State Police Troop C at 607-561-7400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.