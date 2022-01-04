State Police at Norwich are looking to identify two people who stole a pickup truck Friday, Dec. 31.
According to a media release, shortly before 3 p.m., a man and a woman took the truck out of the Walmart parking lot near the garden center in Norwich. The elderly owner of the truck briefly went into the store and, when he came out, discovered that his truck was missing.
Troopers found the truck on Jan. 2 in the town of McDonough after someone saw it parked near Hoben Road and North Tyner Road, the release said. It appears that truck was abandoned after it ran out of gas.
Anyone with information about the theft can contact troopers in Norwich at 607-334-3296 and reference case 10625050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.