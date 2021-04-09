Police seek trucker who damaged city walkway

A tractor-trailer hit the pedestrian bridge between the parking garage and Main Street on Thursday, April 8, causing structural damage leading to the bridge's closure Friday.
The incident happened at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the city. The incident is being considered a hit and run and is under investigation by the Oneonta Police Department. The truck was a yellow Penske cabin with a white box trailer with “KeHE” written on the side.
Those who have information related to this incident are asked to call OPD at 607-432-1111.
The city was alerted to the damage Friday afternoon, according to a media release, and the bridge was closed and a visual engineering assessment was conducted. As a result, it has been determined that the pedestrian bridge must remain closed as a precautionary measure until structural repairs can be made. A timeframe for reopening has not yet been determined, the city said.
The parking garage will remain open, but Water Street Extension has been closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians, and the flow of traffic on Water Street has been reversed. As such, to access the middle level of the garage, vehicles must first drive up the ramp to the top level, then down to the middle level. Upon exiting the middle level, vehicles must turn left onto Water Street, then left down Chestnut Street Extension, officials said in the release.
For more information on the parking garage, email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or call 607-432-2100.
