Delaware County officials are seeking information to help in their investigation of a Tuesday crash that injured four people in the town of Sidney.
According to a media release from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched on Sept. 26 to a two-car crash with serious injuries on Covered Bridge Road. Information gathered by dispatchers "indicated multiple people were injured and occupants may have been ejected from the vehicles," the release said.
Deputies arrived on the scene to find that one of the vehicles in the crash suffered damage so severe that the vehicle had been sheared into two pieces, the release said. They also found that the occupants of both vehicles had been wearing seatbelts, and that no one had been ejected from either vehicle. Four patients were transported from the scene. One patient was later transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for a higher level of care, according to the release.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Senior Investigator Chris Erwin at 607-832-5633 or Investigator David Barnes at 607-832-5629.
