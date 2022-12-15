Starting Thursday, Dec. 15 and running through New Year’s Day, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will step up patrols in an effort to end impaired driving during the holiday travel season.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week, the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes by targeting impaired drivers, a media release said. The national campaign is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.
During last year’s campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 2,077 tickets for impaired driving and 62,303 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as speeding and distracted driving, the release said.
“There is no excuse for drunk or drugged driving. Impaired driving puts you and all those sharing the road at risk — it's just not worth it. Plan ahead and get a sober ride home,” DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said. "New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving and the results show reckless motorists will be caught and will be held accountable.”
In addition, the GTSC recently issued a targeted public awareness campaign about impaired driving following the legalization of adult-use cannabis. This month, another campaign aimed at preventing driving while using cannabis will be launched. The “Don’t Drive High” awareness campaign will run through the holiday season into the new year. The STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, supported by GTSC, occurs multiple times throughout the year to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes, according to the release.
For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC at Facebook and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.