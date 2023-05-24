State environmental conservation officers said a man was arrested after shooting a turkey decoy from a vehicle in Delaware County.
According to a media release, an person turkey hunting on May 5 in the Bear Spring Mountain Wildlife Management Area in the town of Walton saw a subject drive down the road. The driver reportedly mistook the hunter’s turkey decoys for real turkeys and fired a 12-guage shotgun round from his vehicle. The subject sped away after realizing he had shot a fake turkey, the release said.
The hunter called ECOs for assistance and provided them with a description of the vehicle. ECOs patrolled the area for the next two days attempting to locate the vehicle without success. On May 7, an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling in the same area. The officer followed the vehicle a short distance before it pulled into the driveway of a residence. The driver denied shooting the decoy, the release said, despite having a 12-guage shotgun and other evidence in his vehicle. The officer left the residence, but returned after further investigation. That time, the subject admitted to shooting from his vehicle at what he believed to be a real turkey, according to the release.
The officer issued tickets for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, returnable to the town of Walton Court. The name of the alleged offender was not released.
