State police in Cobleskill arrested a Virginia man Monday, Aug. 17, after he intentionally drove his vehicle into the driver’s door of a patrol vehicle occupied by a trooper, according to a media release from Troop G.
James D. Stewart Jr., 26, of Sandy Level, Virginia, fled a traffic stop shortly after 6 p.m. after he rammed his vehicle into the driver’s door of the occupied patrol vehicle, according to the police report.
Stewart then was alleged to have fled the scene at a high rate of speed heading east. The report said his vehicle broke down on I-88 in the town of Duanesburg, where he fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later by officers from the State Police, Schoharie County Sherriff’s Office and SUNY Cobleskill Police Department.
Stewart was charged with the attempted aggravated assault of a police officer, a class C felony, and second degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, for damaging the patrol vehicle. He was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Stewart was processed and arraigned Tuesday morning in Richmondville Town Court and sent to the Schoharie County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear again in Richmondville Court at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.