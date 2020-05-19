Delaware County deputies said a Walton woman faces criminal charges after driving as a child clung to her car.
According to a media release, Katie L. Komosinski, 32, was arrested Sunday, May 17, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child after deputies investigated an April 7 report of a domestic dispute in Walton.
After completing their investigation, deputies forwarded their complaint to the Walton Town Court, which issued a criminal summons last week, the release said.
Deputies served Komosinski with the summons at her residence. She was directed to appear in the Walton Town Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.