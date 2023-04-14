State Police said Friday that a woman was arrested and charged with keeping a U-Haul truck for several months after renting it for one day.
According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill station arrested Emily G. Blond, 33, of Middleburgh, on April 11 on a warrant charging her with third-degree unauthorized Use of a vehicle.
Troopers said they received a complaint on March 27 that a U-Haul was rented and not returned per a written contract. The investigation determined Blond rented the vehicle from a location in Warnerville in December of 2022 and failed to return it the next day per the written contract. The vehicle was recovered on April 11 in Middleburgh, and Blond was taken into custody, the release said.
Blond was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Richmondville Town Court.
