Political group backs Oberacker

State Sen. Peter Oberacker may have a ballot line in the November election even if he loses the Republican primary for the 51st District Senate seat.
After recent redistricting, Oberacker, R-Schenevus, found himself in the same district as Sen. James Tedisco, R-Clifton Park, who currently represents the 49th District. Both men are seeking to remain in office.
On Wednesday, Unite NY, a group that says it is "a new political home in New York State for Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals, and independents to come together to seek common sense solutions," announced it will support Oberacker.
"Unite NY is committed to creating a statewide ballot line this fall and will circulate petitions for Oberacker, an Otsego County resident, with an additional line to run on in the November election," a media release from the organization said.
"Sen. Oberacker’s commitment to reforming Albany’s broken system is a prime reason for Unite NY’s endorsement," the release said. "A successful businessman first elected to the New York State Senate in 2020, Sen. Oberacker is a strong advocate for lower taxes, less government, and new economic ideas. Additionally, he has called for giving more voters a voice by opening up the primary process to those not enrolled in a party."
Peter Lennon of New Berlin, a member of Unite NY's leadership said in the release, “Peter Oberacker is a business savvy leader who puts people over party and results over partisanship. In his short time in Albany, he’s shown he believes in reform and his efforts to open the primary process and give 3.5 million voters who currently have no say a voice is absolutely worthy of our support. We are excited to carry petitions on his behalf.”
Oberacker said, “Albany dysfunction has reached new heights and corruption continues to make headlines. We need transparency, innovative economic ideas, and a more inclusive state government that meets the needs of all. As a new state senator, with a business and local government background, I believe the time is now to usher in fundamental changes to upend the entrenched political order. Unite New York is on the right path.”
