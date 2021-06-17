Area voters will go to the polls for the primary elections across Chenango County, in many Otsego County towns and in the towns of Colchester and Walton in Delaware County. Schoharie County has no primaries. Early voting is available through Sunday, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Polling places are as follows:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Early voting: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, Board of Elections, 5 Court St., Norwich.
Afton: Afton Town Hall, 204A County Route 39, Afton.
Bainbridge: Bainbridge Town Hall, 15 N. Main St., Bainbridge.
Columbus: Town Courtroom, 4340 State Highway 80, Columbus.
Coventry: Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235, Coventry.
German: Genegantslet Fire House, 5333 State Highway 41, Smithville Flats.
Greene: Church of the Immaculate Conception community room, 1180 State Highway 206, Greene.
Guilford: Town Hall, 223 Marble Road, Guilford.
Lincklaen: Town Hall, 651 Union Valley-Lincklaen Road, Lincklaen.
McDonough: Town Hall, 1178 County Road 5, McDonough.
New Berlin: Chobani Community Room, 75 S. Main St., New Berlin.
North Norwich: Town Hall, 188 County Road 23, North Norwich.
Norwich (town): Town Hall, 157 County Road 32A, Norwich.
Norwich (city): St. Bart’s Parish Center, 81 E. Main St., Norwich.
Otselic: Town Hall, 133 County Route 13, South Otselic.
Oxford: Oxford Firehouse, 20 Main St., Oxford.
Pharsalia: Town Hall, 1040 County Road 8, East Pharsalia.
Pitcher: Town Hall, 145 Town Hall Road, Pitcher.
Plymouth: Plymouth Fire Station, 3461 State Highway 23, South Plymouth.
Preston: Town Hall/Highway Garage, 685 Tamarac Road, Preston.
Sherburne: American Legion, 15 S. Main St., Sherburne.
Smithville: Genegantslet Firehouse, 5333 State Highway 41, Smithville Flats.
Smyrna: Town Hall, 3 Academy St., Smyrna.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Early voting: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 18; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, Delaware County Board of Elections, 3 Gallant Avenue, Delhi
Colchester: Districts 1, 3 and 4, Downsville American Legion, 1 Legion Lane, Downsville. District 2, Cooks Falls Fire Hall, 116 Cooks Falls Road, Cooks Falls.
Walton: School bus garage, Delaware Street, Walton.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Early voting: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, Board of Elections, 140 County Highway 33, Suite 2, Cooperstown, or Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta.
Hartwick: Town office building, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick.
Laurens: Town building, 37 Brook St., Laurens.
Maryland: AMVET Post 2752, 25 Main St. Schenevus.
Milford: Town Hall, 2859 State Highway 28, Portlandville.
Oneonta (town): Town Hall, 3966 State Highway 23, West Oneonta.
Otego: Municipal building, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego.
Richfield: Town Hall, 18 E. James St., Richfield Springs.
Springfield: Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center.
Unadilla: Town Hall, 1648 State Highway 7, Unadilla.
Worcester: Worcester Town Hall, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester.
