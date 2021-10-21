The New York Power Authority has announced a reopening of its Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center Complex including the renovated Dairy Barn with its energy exhibits and historic Lansing Manor.
Visitors are required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, read the health questions at the entry and practice social distancing, according to a NYPA media release.
The Visitors Center reopening coincides with an outdoor “Festival of Frights” event beginning Friday, Oct. 22, with haunted hayrides at the Visitors Center provided by Mine Kill State Park from 3 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 23, NYPA will continue the “Festival of Frights” by hosting special outdoor Halloween activities from noon to 6 p.m., including pumpkin decorating, Blenheim Monster Art Contest, crafts and games. Saturday activities also include a costume contest at 1 p.m., haunted hayrides from 3 to 6 p.m., and psychic and tarot card readings for adults 18 and over from noon to 4 p.m.
The Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center Complex at 1378 State Route 30, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the pandemic, the Power Authority added additional safety precautions, including state-of-the-art indoor air filtration systems and additional cleanings which will remain in place, the release said.
Group tours are encouraged to use the on-line reservation at nypa.gov/BGVisitorsCenter or call -1-800-724-0309 for fmore information. Walk-ins are welcome.
