A brief but powerful thunderstorm knocked out power Monday, July 24 to the Otsego County Office building in Cooperstown, which closed for the day around 1:45 p.m.
The closure was part of a wider electric power outage in the area. About 1,305 New York State Electric & Gas customers in Otsego County were experiencing outages as of 2:30 p.m., according to the NYSEG outages map.
That’s about 5% of all NYSEG customers in the affected municipalities. Nearly 40% of Cooperstown NYSEG customers were affected.
The town of Unadilla also was hit hard, with 29% of NYSEG customers affected. Another 9% of NYSEG customers in the village of Unadilla were affected.
Other affected areas included the towns of Edmeston, Laurens, Otsego and Plainfield.
NYSEG spokesperson Shelby Cohen said via email that the severe thunderstorm that rolled through NYSEG’s Oneonta Division between noon and 1 p.m. brought strong winds and hail, leaving a number of downed wires, downed trees and broken poles.
Local crews as well as contractor crews worked to restore power, Cohen said. Estimated restoration times for customers is available online at www.nyseg.com/outages.
