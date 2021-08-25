Prattsville to mark 10 years since Irene with festival

Ten years after Hurricane Irene devastated the hamlet of Prattsville, residents will celebrate their resilience Aug. 27 through 29 with music, a museum re-opening, a hike, town wide garage sales and more.
The event, called Prattsville Still Afloat, is a community festival presented by local businesses and organizations, Melissa Peters said.
“We were looking for something to bring the community together after the COVID pandemic and thought the anniversary of the flood was a perfect time,” Peters said. “We got a huge outpouring of support form local businesses and community groups.”
Peters said she is new to Prattsville, but was excited to be included in the planning of the festival and has joined the board of directors of the Zadock Pratt Museum, which saw major damage during the flood and spent years rebuilding according to its website.
The museum will be open Friday through Sunday, according to its Facebook page. The museum will re-open at 1 p.m. Friday after being renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was closed. Residents are invited to bring photographs of the flood for a community display about the flood.
Tours of the newly renovated museum will be given by docents dressed in 1850s attire and visitors are invited to dress up as well. Rocking chairs will line the front porch for anyone needing a break.
Prattsville resident Patrick McGuinn and others joined forces to form the Pratt Rockers band, and will debut his song about Prattsville still being afloat at 1 p.m. Friday, Peters said.
“He is the son of Roger McGuinn of The Byrds,” Peters said. “He will be dressed up as Zadock Pratt Friday. Everybody is really getting into the festival.”
The museum will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival will begin Friday at 11 a.m. with a smoked ribs sale at Young's ACE Hardware by the Huntersfield Christian Training Center. At 7 p.m., Discover Life Worship Team will perform at the gazebo on the town green.
Peters said there will be a craft fair and farmers market on the town green on Saturday and Sunday, a block party at the gazebo with music by Fast Eddie's DJ Service on Saturday, the Blitz will perform from 6-10 p.m. behind the old firehouse on Saturday, and there will be children's games at the town park.
In addition, the Prattsville Reformed Church will have a chicken barbecue Saturday at noon, there will be a cornhole tournament behind Jim's Great American beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, and there will be an open mic at the Prattsville Arts Center.
Saturday and Sunday there will be town wide lawn sales. Maps of where the lawn sales will be are available at the Zadock Pratt Museum.
Sunday events include a hike at the Pratt Rock from noon to 2 p.m. and a LifeNet helicopter will land in the softball field at 2 p.m. for tours.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
