A former town official was sentenced Thursday to a term of probation.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Kory O’Hara, 45, the former town supervisor of Prattsville, was sentenced one year of probation, and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $24,915 in restitution to the state after he was convicted of committing wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.
According to the release, Hurricane Irene caused significant damage to Prattsville in August 2011, resulting in the issuance of millions of dollars in rehabilitation grants to Prattsville and its residents. As town supervisor, O’Hara entered into various grant agreements, including with the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation.
In pleading guilty, the release said, O’Hara admitted that between 2013 and 2015, he obtained false invoices from a Prattsville-based modular home business, Moore’s Homes, purporting to reflect construction work on O’Hara’s automotive garage, O’Hara’s Service Station, which Moore’s Homes did not perform. O’Hara issued checks to Moore’s Homes reflecting payment on the invoices, but Moore’s Homes returned all of the money.
O’Hara, who was town supervisor at the time, then submitted the false invoices and fully reimbursed checks to Prattsville and the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation to fraudulently obtain $24,915 in grant proceeds under the New York Main Street Program, the release said.
