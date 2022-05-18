Prayer service honors victims of Buffalo hate crime

During a Prayer Vigil for Buffalo held in Oneonta on Wednesday evening, there were hymns, prayers, tears and calls to action, but few answers to questions raised by the mass shooting death of 10 people at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14. About 45 people gathered at the Elm Park United Methodist church for interfaith prayers and reflections in response to the hate crime.
The Rev. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt said that she woke Sunday morning after learning about the tragedy on Saturday, and felt called to organize a community response. “Our hearts were broken once again at hearing the news of another mass shooting,” she wrote when she announced the event. The purpose of the gathering was “simply to comfort the broken-hearted and to pray for the people of Buffalo.”
The service was led jointly by clergy and representatives from five different Oneonta churches and one synagogue. Walton-Leavitt, of the First United Presbyterian Church, worked closely with Lee Fisher, president of the Oneonta chapter of the NAACP, to plan the program.
At one point, Richard Sternberg from Temple Beth El solemnly read a list of names of the 10 deceased victims and three injured, and offered a prayer in Hebrew about healing. “We all need healing in this situation,” he said after the service.
Reading the names and displaying their pictures “brings me closer to who those people were,” Fisher said.
There was a time in the program for community sharing, and six audience members spoke for a few minutes each.
“I think about the children and grandchildren of people who died,” said Andy Puritz of Oneonta. He wondered how their families would help them make sense of “this kind of senseless pain inflicted on them.” He urged others in the audience to “write a letter, cast a vote. Don’t let this remembrance be an empty exercise.”
A man who did not identify himself spoke about his fears as the father of three Black sons. “Every time this happens, I’m afraid that something will happen to them,” he said. He remembered the feeling of loss he felt when watching Eric Garner’s children at a press conference, after Garner was killed by police in 2014. “We kept our mouths shut, quiet because we were afraid,” he said. “But after that I’m not as quiet as I used to be.”
“How can a young man at 18 have so much hate? It’s senseless, senseless,” the man said, sounding like he was holding back tears.
“I’m about solutions,” said the Rev. LaDana Clark from the ChurchNtheHood, a small outreach program she runs. She urged the audience to “get to know people that don’t look like you.” If everyone in your church or your community looks just like you, that’s a problem, she said.
“Words can change things,” said Puritz as people talked informally once the event ended. “Democracies are fragile. We need help from everyone to do their part.”
As Clark and Puritz embraced — although they had not previously met — Fisher reflected that he found “real strength that came from the service. I’m so glad I was here to feel what other people feel. Everybody said ‘we can talk about it but we’ve got to have action.’”
“I hope they leave with a sense of action,” he said.
