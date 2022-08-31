Pressure has been put on The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals due to a surge in surrenders and a hoarding situation, the shelter’s executive director said Wednesday.
According to information provided by SQSPCA, the shelter has seen a 29% increase in stray animals and pets surrendered by owners since June 1 of this year. For the first time, the shelter has reached lengthy lists for both cats and dogs needing homes.
“We are in the process of taking in more than a dozen Australian cattle dog mixes, most of which are from two to five months old,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said. “These puppies are part of a hoarding case. All of them have arrived literally crawling with fleas. They are severely under-socialized and have never seen the inside of a house.”
The individual with the puppies is cooperative and has reached out to SQSPCA for help once the situation got out of control, according to Haynes.
“The person might have started breeding to sell, but not on a mass scale. They aren’t considered a puppy mill and they have been cooperative with us when they asked for help,” she said.
While puppies are highly sought out by adopters and generally find homes quickly, the waiting list at the shelter is at an all time high — the worst Haynes said she has seen during her seven years of working at the shelter.
“Like most shelters throughout the region, the state, and even across the country, the SQSPCA is full of adoptable cats and dogs,” Haynes said. “At the same time, adoptions have slowed down considerably. We are overwhelmed, and there are still more puppies and adult dogs from this group to be admitted to the shelter.”
According to Haynes, the shelter has already taken in nine puppies from the hoarding situation, but she said that they are anticipating more dogs that need to be taken in.
“People visit our facility and see animals waiting to be adopted and eager to find their forever homes. What they don’t see is how much work goes on behind the scenes before these animals can be made available to the public,” Haynes said.
Often, animals that come through the shelter have not been taken care of medically and dental problems are very common in animals that are taken in, she said.
“Dogs and cats arriving at the shelter go through a detailed intake process. All animals are dewormed, treated for external parasites and vaccinated upon entry,” she said. “They also receive thorough exams from our medical care team to determine if their condition warrants additional treatments and/or procedures. If animals come to us unaltered, they are spayed or neutered as soon as we can get them on the schedule.”
Medical expenses are costly, and Haynes said that now is “a great time to contribute and volunteer to the shelter.”
“In 2021, we cared for just under 1,200 animals,” she said. “This year we have already cared for 958 animals, and we have four more months to go. Our new faculty and staff are really being put to the test and the budget is being stretched pretty thin.”
According to the SQSPCA, the puppies from the hoarding situation are beginning to find new homes. Some have been adopted or are with fosters. Other littermates are awaiting surgery.
“As I mentioned, these pups have not been around people much, so we may have to start up our ‘Fearful to Fearless’ dog socialization program again if they are not adopted soon,” Haynes said. “The program depends on assistance from the community to help turn extremely shy dogs into confident, loving pets through positive association and experiences.”
Volunteers are currently a valuable resource as the shelter begins to feel the effects of high surrender rates and low adoption numbers, according to Haynes. ‘We also need people interested in adopting to come and help and foster and donate. It’s a tough time for shelters nationwide.”
For more information, call 607-547-8111.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
