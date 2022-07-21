Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on 16-ounce bottles of PICS Ground Cinnamon with UPC 4173505270. The manufacturer, International Spice, is recalling this product due to a packaging error. Some containers may contain cumin instead of cinnamon, according to a media release.
Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper or Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, visit www.pricechopper.com, call 800-666-7667 or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Many customers who purchased the item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge loyalty card to alert households that may have purchased the products in question, the release said.
