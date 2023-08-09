Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on a variety of store-made “corner to corner” pizzas, manufactured on July 2.
According to a media release from the company, the products are being recalled because the manufacturer of the pizza dough, Deiorio’s, has advised that foreign materials — fragments of a conveyer belt used in the manufacturing process — may be found in the dough. There are no known harmful side effects from the products, the release said, but customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.
According to the release, many of the customers who purchased the items have already been contacted through Price Chopper’s recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s loyalty card to alert those households that may have purchased the products.
For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
