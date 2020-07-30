Beginning Aug. 1, all New York Price Chopper, Market Bistro and Market 32 stores will once again ban thin film plastic bags, in compliance with the state law that was implemented shortly before quarantine began, according to a media release.
The Schenectady-based chain removed plastic bags from its stores when New York’s law went into effect on March 1, but brought them back by the end of that month because paper bags were growing scarce and some customers said they felt safer using disposable bags, the release said. Those who brought reusable bags to the stores were asked to pack their own groceries.
On Aug. 1, employees will resume packing reusable bags for customers.
Mona Golub, Price Chopper’s vice president of public relations and consumer services, said in the release, “We are taking this step now — before it is required — because we support the noble intent of this law to reduce plastic in the waste stream and have seen the paper bag supply chain, which tightened during the initial weeks of the pandemic due to panic buying, ease somewhat.”
“Our confidence in resuming compliance in this new age was further bolstered when the CDC and a broad cross section of the international medical community confirmed that the surface of clean reusable bags does not facilitate the transmission of COVID-19,” she said. “Keeping our reusables clean, like disinfecting the surfaces we touch, is both a safety precaution and a personal responsibility.”
