Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets announced Monday that they have entered into "a definitive merger agreement" that "nearly doubles their collective footprint in the Northeast."
According to a media release, "the merged companies are expected to be better positioned to compete and offer even more value and outstanding services to their customers across the Northeast."
Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president and CEO, will be CEO and serve on the Board of Directors of the new parent company which will oversee the operations of nearly 300 Price Chopper, Market 32, Market Bistro and Tops Markets stores and collectively employ more than 30,000 people. Frank Curci, Tops Markets chairman and CEO, will serve on the Board of Directors of the parent company and as a consultant to assist in the transition. Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and store operations, will lead the Price Chopper/Market 32 business. John Persons, Tops Markets president and chief operating officer, will lead the Tops Markets business, the release said.
The new company will be headquartered in Schenectady. The Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets businesses will retain main offices in Schenectady and Williamsville and will continue to be managed locally, the release said.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Grimmett said.
The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The impact on local stores in both chains was not immediately known. This is a developing story.
