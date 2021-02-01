The sentencing of two defendants who pleaded guilty to lesser charges stemming from the 2019 murder of Worcester resident Kenneth Robinson has been delayed because of a lack of space in the state's juvenile jails.
"They have no room for them right now," Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl told The Daily Star on Monday, Feb. 1.
The issues affect the sentencings of Anais Soto and Alexander Borggreen, both of whom accepted guilty pleas for first degree burglary and agreed to testify against their co-defendants, if necessary, in exchange for murder and arson charges being dropped.
Soto was 15 and Borggreen was 16 at the time of Robinson's murder.
Soto was set to appear at the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown on Monday to receive sentencing, but her case has now been rescheduled for Monday, March 8, Muehl said.
Borggreen had been scheduled for sentencing in January, but that was already pushed back a month, because of similar issues. Muehl said he thinks Borggreen's sentencing is still set for this month, but the lack of juvenile jail space could delay it longer.
The lack of space is likely a result of a combination of factors, Muehl said, including the increased spacing needed during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Muehl said, criminal justice reform is also an issue and he thinks many state laws on bail reform and juvenile justice were changed in the past two years without considering or planning for the consequences.
Robinson, 53, was shot and killed in October 2019 in what Muehl has called an attempted theft of about $5,000 in cash and marijuana. After the shooting, the defendants tried to burn down Robinson's house in an attempt to disguise his murder.
Oneonta resident Nicolas Meridy was sentenced in October to 22 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Burglary, robbery and arson charges were dropped in exchange for his plea.
At sentencing, Otsego County Judge John Lambert called Meridy, 33, the ringleader of the robbery-turned-murder plot and said he had led a group of teenagers astray by encouraging them to take part in the conspiracy.
Robinson's then 15-year-old son, Dylan Robinson, was also charged with second-degree murder, as well as first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson.
Dylan Robinson has not accepted a plea deal and his case is still pending, with a trial expected to take place in late spring or summer.
Muehl had previously told The Daily Star that Meridy claims Robinson fired the fatal shot that killed his father.
The cases of two other teenage defendants in the case, Alexis Lottermann of Walton and Tatiana Febo of Downsville, then 16 and 17, were moved to Family Court.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-267-3729.
