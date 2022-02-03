New York State Police are continuing an investigation of a homicide in Schoharie County on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The victim, Connor E. Delaney, 21, of Richmondville was identified this week in a police media release.
According to police, Delaney was found in his home on Hite Road, two miles south of Cobleskill in the town of Warnerville. State troopers said they responded to an emergency call for an unspecified disturbance Saturday evening and located the dead man at 11:19 p.m. An autopsy determined that Delaney died as a result of gunshot wounds, and police ruled the death a homicide.
“We have a lot of assets working this case because it’s a serious investigation,” said Trooper Kerra Burns, public information officer for the Troop G headquarters in Latham. She said she could not provide a timeline for further information, calling it “a completely fluid and active case.”
Delaney was a 2019 graduate of Middleburgh Central School, according to school district’s website.
