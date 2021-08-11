A local political science professor says Tuesday’s resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was the end of “a remarkable rise and fall.”
Dr. Laurel Elder, who teaches at Hartwick College and has published books on politics, said during an interview, “It’s just been a challenging, stressful year for New Yorkers.”
She said Cuomo’s calm leadership during the worst of the COVID-19 crisis was “kind of a lifeboat” and people looked to him because he offered stability. “There was a plan. Someone was in charge,” she said.
Conversely, she said, the events leading to his downfall “add to the overall stress ... and distrust of the past year.”
Elder noted that Cuomo enjoyed approval rating higher than 70% during the days when his daily COVID briefings were carried on national television and he was seen as a competent alternative to the often-confusing handling of the disease by the administration of former President Donald Trump. She said those numbers indicate that Republicans, as well as Democrats, liked Cuomo’s leadership.
“It’s just remarkable in terms of contemporary politics,” she said.
On the other hand, she said, Cuomo’s approval rating at the time of his resignation was in the 30% range, showing that disapproval was bipartisan, too. “Many Democrats lost confidence,” she said. “That’s unusual in today’s politics.”
The pressure placed on Cuomo to leave office was also bipartisan, she said.
“It was a Democrat-controlled legislature that moved forward with impeachment proceedings,” she said. If Democrats, who have absolute control of both houses of the Legislature, had stood with Cuomo the way Republicans in the U.S. Senate stood with Trump after his two impeachments, Cuomo could have remained in office.
She likened the situation to that of former President Richard Nixon, who resigned his office in the face of impeachment. “Important Republicans signaled they thought he should go,” she said.
Elder said the issues that led to Cuomo’s departure may exacerbate a distrust in government — something that’s already happening around the world.
“Trust in all American institutions has been declining,” she said.
While “some distrust in government is healthy in a democracy,” she said, “It’s declining to very low levels and I don’t think this is going to help.”
Elder, who is the author of a new book, “The Partisan Gap: Why Democratic Women Get Elected But Republican Women Don’t,” said the ascendance of Kathy Hochul, the lieutenant governor who will soon take over the governorship, is “a bright spot, a positive to emerge from all this.”
She noted there are currently just eight female governors in the nation. Hochul will be the ninth.
“Our democracy, our government, is stronger, better, when it is reflective of the population,” she said. The dearth of women in statehouses and governors’ mansions, she said, “underscored how far we have to go.”
Elder said Republican women, in particular, “have really struggled” to gain ground in government. Of the eight female governors, she said, only three are Republicans.
She said the struggle of Republican women to break through is part of a “self-reinforcing dynamic” within the Republican party, where networks of men continue to promote their own and reject the “identity politics” often embraced by Democrats.
Compounding the problem, she said, is that Republican power bases are largely found in the South, where conservative attitudes often keep women from stepping up to take leadership. “Women need more encouragement to think of themselves as potential candidates,” she said.
Democrats, on the other hand, have actively worked to promote diversity in their ranks. With more women in leadership positions, Elder said, more women are likely to be recruited to stand for election.
“Democratic women have made steady progress,” she said. With about 40% of Democrat-held legislative seats occupied by women, she said, “They’re on track to reach parity in their party.”
Speaking specifically of Hochul, Elder said, “She is not close with the governor. I think she has a shot at establishing herself as a Democratic governor who is independent of the governor and this scandal.”
*Headline changed t 11:02 to correct the title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.