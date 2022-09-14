University Police at SUNY Cobleskill and Capital Region Safer Bars are working to educate service staff at restaurants and bars in Schoharie County about how to recognize, intervene and prevent sexual violence.
According to a media release from the college, CRSB is funded by a Rape Prevention Grant from the state Department of Health and managed by Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. It is part of a larger, statewide initiative that focuses on working with bars and restaurants to end sexual aggression and violence and to promote a safe and healthy nightlife experience.
Staff members at bars and restaurants that participate will receive free intervention training courses that teach staff how to “be active bystanders andgive them the tools to safely and effectively intervene in aggressive situations,” the release said. Establishment owners will also have access to ongoing consultation with a prevention specialist to create and assess a safe environment action plan.
Establishments that have participated in the initiative will display a window decal displaying their designation as a Safer Bar.
“As evidence shows that sexual assaults are more likely to occur in settings where alcohol was consumed, it is important that we as a community bring new layers of protection to these settings, and give staff members the confidence and know-how to be, in a sense, first responders in situations where an assault may be likely to occur,” said Richard Bialkowski, chief of University Police at SUNY Cobleskill. “We have already received a great reception from several businesses wanting to participate in this initiative and ultimately create a more secure recreational setting for residents and visitors.”
Bars and restaurants in Schoharie County interested in participating in the program can contact Bialkowski at 518-255-5317 or by emailing bialkort@cobleskill.edu or Tina Morey, survivor support services coordinator, at 518-813-8433 or by emailing tina.morey@ppgreaterny.org.
