As part of the West Street reconstruction project in the city of Oneonta, water service on High Street will be temporarily shut off Thursday, April 28, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until about noon.
According to a media release from the city, once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm.
For more information or to express concerns related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
