Voting for the annual Properties of Merit awards, presented by the Future for Oneonta Foundation, has begun.
The awards, which have been presented for more than 30 years, recognizes attractive and well-maintained residential and commercial properties in the town and city of Oneonta.
The 2021 nominees are as follows:
Historic: 8 Myrtle Ave., 8 Huntington Ave., 30 Cedar St., 107 East St., 138 East St. and 380 Main St.
Residential, City: 3 Moutainview Drive, 6 Youngman Ave., 38 Valleyview St. and 89 Elm St.
Landscaping: 4 N. 5th St. 7 Irving Place, 18 Spruce St., 18 Walnut St., 24 Riverview Ave., 50 Burnside Ave. and 92 Elm St.
Residential, Town: 111 Peebles Hill Road, 121 Hillside Drive, 134 Highland Terrace, 137 County Highway 58 and 148 Morningside Drive.
Rental: 32 Brook St., 35 River St., 41 Elm St. and 46 Miller St.
Most Improved: 18 Fair St., 24 Spruce St., 36 College Terrace, 152 East St., 174 East St. and 2885 County Highway 8.
New Construction: 33 Gilbert St., 42 Schoolhouse Lane and 138 Marble Road.
Business: Autumn Cafe, Jillian’s Dance Arts, Lux Hair Studio, Otsego Bicycles and State Farm
Institutional: Opportunities for Otsego-Opportunity House, Opportunities for Otsego Inc., Robynwood Home for Adults and SUNY Oneonta Emergency Services.
New Business: Adeline’s Ice Cream, Cabral’s Caribbean Store and Kings Kakery.
Pictures of the properties can be viewed on the FOF website at www.fofoneonta.com. Voting can be done at FOF's website or by using original ballots from The Daily Star, found in this edition on Page 6. Deadline for entries is Sept. 30.
Ballot should be mailed to “Properties of Merit” FOF, P.O. Box 134, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta, NY 13820. Ballots, limited to one per voter, will not be accepted at The Daily Star, which co-sponsors the contest.
For more information, call the FOF at 607-437-0563.
