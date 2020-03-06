Prosecution rests in mom's trial over twins' deaths

COOPERSTOWN — The prosecution rested its case in the manslaughter trial of an East Worcester resident charged in connection with the 2018 deaths of her twin infants and the defense called witnesses Thursday, March 5, at the Otsego County Courthouse.
Kimberly Steeley was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter for the June 2018 deaths of Bonde and Liam. The children were less than 2 months old when they died 11 days apart, both of asphyxiation, or being deprived of oxygen. They both died after sleeping in bed with Steeley and their father, Thomas Hewitt.
If convicted, Steeley could face up to 30 years in prison — 15 years for each charge, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said.
Otsego Count District Attorney John Muehl called forensic pathologist Dr. James Terzian of Lourdes Hospital as the prosecution’s last witness. Terzian performed Liam’s autopsy and reviewed findings of Bonde’s autopsy, performed by his colleague Dr. Robin Eastman-Abaya.
Terzian explained that a forensic pathologist conducts autopsies to determine the cause, manner and mechanism of a person’s death. The cause of death is what started the process that led to the death. The mechanism is what process occurred in the body resulting in the death, and the manner describes either a categorization of natural accident, suicide, homicide or undetermined, he said.
He testified that the cause and manner of death for Liam was undetermined, while the mechanism was asphyxiation. From his review of Bonde’s autopsy, he testified that he believed the cause, manner and mechanism of her death was the same as her brother’s.
Muehl asked Terzian about sudden infant death syndrome, which the doctor defined as the death of a usually less than six months old infant that is unexplained after a compete autopsy, review of medical, labor and delivery, pediatric records and complete examination of the scene of the death.
“If, in a case where two children had died of asphyxiation and it was learned they were co-sleeping with the parents, would you define that case as a SIDS case?” Muehl asked.
Terzian said he wouldn’t, because in that case there would have been a plausible explanation for why the baby might’ve had its breathing obstructed.
“There’s a general rule of thumb in the forensic world that one baby in the family dying of SIDS can be acceptable,” Terzian said. “Two babies in the family dying of SIDS usually means homicide.”
Both babies were premature and underweight when born, Terzian said. Bonde was classified as being “small for gestational age,” which means she didn’t grow to a normal weight while in utero.
On cross-examination, Defense Attorney Andrew Van Buren asked Terzian if this classification meant for Bonde may not have thrived, and Terzian agreed. Premature babies have respiratory and cardiac systems that aren’t as developed as full-term babies, so they’re more at risk for diseases and other problems, Terzian said.
Van Buren called New Mexico-based pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Hedi Leistner, who reviewed Bonde and Liam’s records, to the stand as an expert witness. She testified that certain risk factors associated with SIDS infants include being a twin, smoking during pregnancy, premature birth and alcohol or drug abuse.
She said there’s sometimes lack of consistency in what conclusions coroners come to when they determine a SIDS death. Muehl on cross-examination asked how the infants could have died of SIDS if the mechanism for their death was determined to be asphyxiation.
“Really, if there’s no explanation for the death, you can call it SIDS,” Muehl said. “But if there’s an explanation of his death, it’s not SIDS. There’s an explanation of it, correct?”
Leistner said she took asphyxiation to mean that the babies simply stopped breathing.
“Mechanical asphyxiation is a different thing and there’s no evidence for that happening in these two babies,” she said.
Mechanical asphyxiation “involves some physical force or physical abnormality that interferes with the uptake and/or delivery of oxygen,” according to medical news website Medscape.
Kimberly Steeley’s father, Christopher Steeley — who lived with his daughter, her children and his wife Arlene — testified that after Bonde died June 5, 2018, the family took “hyper-vigilant care of Liam,” and that he attempted to save both babies with CPR.
“It didn’t seem real, the whole nightmare again,” he said.
Kimberly’s mother, Arlene Steeley, said she went upstairs to check on the babies a few times a night. She said the night before Liam died, he sounded especially fussy, but she heard Steeley comforting him.
The trial will continue Friday.
