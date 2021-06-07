NORWICH — About a dozen local residents gathered at the foot of the hill leading up to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 5, to protest the March death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Chenango County Jail.
Dillin Button was afraid of death, according to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, Norwich resident Kimberly Ferguson.
“He used to cry and cry about how scared he was of dying, and I used to tell him he had a lifetime to go,” she said after the rally.
Button was found dead in his cell in the early morning hours of March 17, just two days after he was brought in by Norwich police after he failed to answer to a warrant from Norwich City Court.
An autopsy performed the following morning found that Button died of endocarditis and pneumonia, according to an initial report from Chenango County Sheriff Ernie Cutting Jr.
A friend of Button’s who was at the rally said he didn’t show up to court because he could barely move.
“He skipped court because he couldn’t even sit up,” she said. “He couldn’t talk.”
Button was initially arrested on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — the lowest grade possible under New York state law — for allegedly having a plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue in it, according to his friend.
The sheriff’s own investigation into the death found that Button was hospitalized about two weeks prior to his incarceration and diagnosed with a bacterial blood infection and pneumonia, but checked himself out against medical advice before completing treatment.
“That’s two weeks of him getting sicker. That’s two weeks of the infection getting worse,” Ferguson said. “He may have checked himself out of the hospital, but that’s because, to my knowledge, of how he was treated. He felt so judged. They treated him like less than human. They ignored his pain.”
Ferguson said a friend carried Button, who could barely stand on his own, to her apartment, where she did her best to care for him on her own for a few days before calling an ambulance when his fever peaked at 103.
“He didn’t want to go to the hospital,” Ferguson said. “He has had experiences in the past that affected the way he feels, and now I know why. He begged me not to call them, and once his temperature got to that point, I had no choice.”
Ferguson is the mother of Button’s son, Azaihdynn, who was a year and a half old when his father died in March. The couple had a daughter, Onahbelle, who died in utero when Ferguson was 35 weeks pregnant.
“When our daughter died, we had to suffer for each other and with each other,” Ferguson said.
“We stood for one another when the other one couldn’t. He lives on through my son, and that’s the most precious thing he could have possibly left behind.”
“Every day I have to look at him, and it’s a reminder of Dillin,” she continued. “I hope that he carries on in more ways than that. We always worried that our daughter wouldn’t have a parent, and I hope that he’s up there somewhere and that our daughter has a dad. I hope that he’s up there doing what he wanted to do down here.”
Button was adopted and spent much of his early life in foster care and children’s homes, Ferguson said. He later volunteered at a local facility as a means of giving back.
“He was on the run and then he was incarcerated when my son was born, so I guess he didn’t get to experience a lot, but what he did experience was absolutely amazing,” Ferguson said. “One day, I hope I get to tell my son that he is not only my hero, but a hero for other people, too. I’m hoping that his death makes a difference, and I think it will.”
“If people are killed, we have to take it seriously. We have to act,” said Roderick Douglass of the Binghamton-based organization Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow. “It’s not just for show. This is a big deal. I pray that everybody here doesn’t experience anything like what happened to Kim, but if it does, it’s important to know that there are people who are going to speak out. They’re not just going to let our lives go in vain.”
Alexis Pleus, founder and executive director of Truth Pharm, a Binghamton-based harm reduction organization, recounted the experiences of her late son, Jeff Dugon, during his two stints in the Chenango County Jail prior to his death from an overdose in 2014.
“It’s hard work to be out in a county like this doing this kind of work. We need to watch out for each other,” she said, pointing to the busy state Route 11 intersection in front of Walmart. “Every time you see one of these people driving by who wave and give appreciation for this, those are people who have suffered in silence in the past; people who have gone through this and know it’s wrong, but don’t have anyone to turn to. No more!”
Chenango County resident Latoya Melendez, who oversees community health worker services for Truth Pharm, shared stories she collected from inside the jail about Button’s final hours.
“We were locked in our cells for three days just so the cops could get their storyline right and cover their own (expletive),” said an anonymous male inmate who was incarcerated at the same time as Button. “It was about 5 or 6 a.m. when they finished their (expletive). They were more worried about making sure we didn’t see anything.”
“He screamed for help the whole time he was there, up until he passed,” the inmate said.
He recalled a corrections officer repeatedly yelling at Button to shut up and deflecting his repeated requests for medical attention with taunts that he only wanted to see a doctor “for more drugs” and that he “lost his chances to get help.”
Jail staff refused to bring Button’s medication to his cell, the inmate said, and “made him walk everywhere when he could barely stand up.”
At a court appearance hours before Button died, the anonymous inmate said, a representative from the district attorney’s office deemed Button a flight risk and requested his bail be raised.
“He could barely hold his head up,” the male said. “He was so gray and thin, poor kid.”
“They turned the phones off that morning and kept everyone locked in,” former inmate Alexus Brahm recalled. “Everyone was screaming from their cells. They didn’t feed them their breakfast and were told if they wanted lunch to straighten up.”
In a Monday, June 7 phone call with The Daily Star, Cutting denied the allegations of a lockdown in the wake of Button’s death.
“We went into lockdown around 10:30 or 11 the night before he passed, which was around 1:30 in the morning, so everybody was locked in at the time,” Cutting said. “We had to wait for the medical examiner and the coroner, but I think we were back up and running by normal time. That cell might have been locked down, but the rest of the inmates were not.”
“The C.O.s had so many chances,” Brahm said. “They just didn’t care about Dillin’s condition because ‘he did it to himself.’ They made him walk to booking all the way on the opposite end of the jail when he had court.”
“There was never any question of whether he was medically OK enough to be in that jail,” Ferguson said. “A person that was that sick just was not right. I don’t know how he made it to the jail, truthfully.”
Cutting said that Button was evaluated and cleared by the jail doctor, who works Monday and Thursday evenings, within hours of his arrival.
“He saw the nurses every three to four hours,” Cutting said. “He was telling everybody he didn’t feel well.”
Cutting, who said he tries to visit the jail at least once a week but had not seen Button prior to his death, said he was told Button refused some of his medications, though he wasn’t clear which ones or what they had been prescribed for.
Commenting on multiple accounts of Button’s swollen, disfigured appearance, Cutting said, “He was a sick person, yes he was.”
Brahm reported that jail staff responded to most inmate health complaints by telling them to drink water.
“That’s all they ever say is ‘drink water,’” she said. “If you don’t feel good, ‘Oh, drink water.’ Can’t poop, drink water. Chapped lips, drink water. That’s literally all the C.O.s ever say.”
Between twice-weekly visits by the jail doctor and nurses who work 16-hour weekday shifts and eight hours on weekends, Cutting said, inmates have regular access to medical care, including medically assisted treatment for substance use.
Naltrexone and buprenorphine — more commonly known by their brand names Vivitrol and Suboxone — are readily available to inmates in recovery, Cutting said.
“The only thing we don’t offer is methadone, because you need a certified clinic to do that, and we don’t have any in the area,” he said.
Ferguson reported that Button struggled with recovering from a heroin addiction.
“He was sick of living the way he was living and he wanted to go to rehab,” Ferguson said. “He would say, ‘Hey, let’s just pack our bags and leave.’ He just wanted to be in an environment where he didn’t have a choice of getting drugs if he was going through withdrawal.”
“He never ever overdosed,” she continued. “He was a normal, fun, caring, loving kid. Even in his addiction, he was one of the most caring people I’ve ever met.”
Ferguson wears a green plastic St. Patrick’s Day beaded necklace in Button’s honor, marking the day he died.
“I got up that morning — I don’t know, I kind of felt weird,” she recalled. “I just felt a little bit off.”
Button’s uncle showed up at her house, claiming that the jail was trying to contact his mother.
“I knew he was sick,” Ferguson said. “I called everywhere. I was trying to get information from everyone I could. Nobody would tell me anything. The jail wouldn’t tell me, even though we had two children together, because I’m not married to him, so it doesn’t matter.”
“It was probably 8 o’clock before I caught wind of anything, and then it was hours on the phone trying to find out what happened,” she continued, recounting her frantic calls to all of the local funeral homes and hospitals.
As a last resort, Ferguson said, she checked Mobile Patrol, where Button was listed as “released.”
Knowing Button wouldn’t have been released from jail so soon, Ferguson said she started to realize he could have been sent to the hospital, but almost as soon as the thought crossed her mind, she could feel in her gut that the worst had happened.
Later that evening, a county official whom Ferguson said was “a friend of a friend of a friend,” showed up at her home in an unofficial capacity to break the news.
“They didn’t confirm it, exactly, but they said he had been released and not hospitalized, basically,” she said. “They didn’t give me great detail, but kind of enough to confirm for my own mind.”
Ferguson said seeing the support of the community, especially those that didn’t know Button, was “absolutely phenomenal.”
“You can’t change what already happened, and I think it makes a big difference that people are here,” she said. “I just hope that somebody’s not standing in my shoes, two years from now, a year from now. I just hope this doesn’t have to happen anymore. It’s horrible, obviously. It breaks my heart.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
