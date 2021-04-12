About a dozen demonstrators picketed along the intersection in front of Oneonta City Hall on Sunday, April 11, in protest of the Oneonta police shooting of a River Street resident who was allegedly holding a knife and threatening his girlfriend Tuesday, April 6.
Tyler W. Green, 23, died in a helicopter en route to Albany Medical Center several hours after the Tuesday shooting. Footage from a neighbor’s security camera showed an officer later identified as Oneonta Patrol Sgt. Ralph Pajerski shoot Green twice in the back as he laid on the front lawn of his family’s home at the corner of River and West Ann streets. Green reached for his 2-year-old son, who was also on the ground, in the moments before he was shot.
“When we saw the full video, we said, ‘OK, this is obviously a breach of justice,’ said a SUNY Oneonta student and representative of the Anti-Capitalist League who declined to be identified. “So that’s when we decided to organize.”
He described the ACL as a Marxist organization.
“Our whole goal is community defense and mutual aid and helping the working people of the city. We want to benefit the rest of the working class here and we want to fight for racial justice and social justice,” he said. “We want to overall make our community a better and safer place. We’re not here to cause problems, we’re here to create solutions.”
“We really just want to unite people around a common cause: the fact that we’re all in this exploitative system together and we shouldn’t be fighting each other based on racial or other social differences.”
ACL members were joined on the streets by self-described concerned citizens, many of whom sat on several of the subcommittees formed under the auspices of the city of Oneonta’s police reform and reinvention collaborative process, in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203.
Oneonta resident Daniel Dreier said he and other members of Subcommittee No. 2 suggested that the Oneonta Police Department adopt a “duty to render aid” policy, which would require officers to provide medical assistance as soon as they can safely do so to anyone involved in a violent confrontation, even if that person was the initial aggressor.
“That got removed from the final recommendations for actually a perfectly reasonable reason: it’s already a policy,” Dreier said. “OPD has a duty to render aid, as long as it’s safe, and they didn’t do it.”
Most cops in the country carry an individual first aid kit, which is commonly used to treat gunshot and stab wounds during triage, Dreier said.
“They entirely failed to render aid,” he said of the officers on scene. “Entirely setting aside the question of whether the shooting was justified in the first place, the video is unambiguous. It’s unconscionable to handcuff someone who’s begging for help and they’re bleeding out.”
“There’s two sides of it, and the first half of this is a lot more ambiguous,” Dreier continued. “It’s really hard to tell. Did it have to happen? I feel like no, but I’m empathetic to someone second-guessing. The second half of that, where they cuff him and leave him there to die? Not so much.”
Dreier, who said he was responsible for drafting about a third of the community advisory board’s final recommendations, said his subcommittee’s recommendation to shift funding away from OPD in favor of creating a mental health first responder unit was completely eliminated, calling the version of many subcommittee recommendations that made it into the community advisory board’s overall final plan “watered down.”
“It’s so frustrating to me that we got told by the acting chief that we don’t know what we’re talking about, that we’re not cops. That’s exactly the situation we said was a concern, that we said there isn’t resources for,” he said. “We met for months and months and months, and even conservative folks that are pro-police finally agreed that this was needed.”
The city Common Council unanimously adopted a draft plan last week calling for the council to develop and ratify an implementation plan for consideration at its June 1 meeting.
Several other members of the various subcommittees who were present at the Sunday demonstration declined to voice their concerns on the record for fear of retaliation in the form of exclusion from the remainder of the police reform and reinvention collaborative process.
A second demonstration against the Oneonta shooting is scheduled for noon Sunday, April 18, on Main Street.
Sgt. Pajerski and another officer were responding to a reported domestic dispute between Green and his girlfriend at the time of the shooting. Both officers have since taken leave to address their mental health in the aftermath of the shooting.
The Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday evening it would take over the investigation, in accordance with state law that police-involved shootings be investigated by the Office of Special Investigation.
No further details about the incident have been released.
