FRANKLIN — A rally in front of the Franklin Town Court that drew more than 50 demonstrators Thursday, Oct. 22, focused more on celebrating the survivors of dogfighting than the suspected perpetrator, who pleaded not guilty in a February hearing.
Nasir Azmat, who was charged with 41 counts of animal cruelty in connection with suspected dogfighting activity at his Franklin property, was not present for the pretrial conference Thursday in Franklin Town Court.
The case has been on hold since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shortly after his February arrest. No further court date has been set, and prosecutors have not offered a plea deal at this time, according to Erin Insinga, shelter manager of the Delaware Valley Humane Society.
“On Feb. 5, 2020, my life changed forever. I’ve seen a lot of cruelty and I’ve rescued a lot of animals, but this one changed me,” said Insinga, who led efforts to rescue 18 pit bulls, a German shepherd and a Belgian malinois from a barn off of county Route 21.
“Freezing. Petrified. Covered in feces, blood, vomit. Man’s best friend tortured, maimed, battered — but not broken,” Insinga said. “These dogs are not broken. They are survivors. They are strong and they are true.
They survived you, Nasir Azmat, and today we gather as a strong community of animal advocates, a strong community of advocates who have zero tolerance for animal cruelty. We stand united as one for the protection and justice for the Franklin 20.”
“It’s a night I can’t get out of my head, mostly because of what we saw, but also because we still have to stand here today and wait for this case to be resolved,” said DVHS volunteer Jill Stafford, who assisted with the February rescue.
Four of the 20 dogs rescued had to be put down due to residual health and behavioral issues that could not be resolved, Insinga said, but in the months since their rescue, all but four have found permanent homes.
Stafford recalled her first encounter with the dog who came to be known as Remo — Italian for “the strong one” — that she adopted within months of his rescue.
“Remo wears his story on his body, and you can physically see the scars of his past and torture that he had to endure,” Stafford said, describing the patches of skin scarred so badly they will never grow fur, the missing chunks of ear, the infected teeth and toenails, the blood-born disease Remo came home with; an untreated injury that left the dog blind.
“These are all things that you can see, but what’s harder to see is the emotional trauma that he still lives with to this day,” she continued. “It’s a long-term process to recover from trauma of this level, and it won’t be resolved quickly. It will take me months, if not years, to get this dog to a point where he can be social with humans because of the level of trust that was broken.”
Remo’s story will be featured on an upcoming episode of “To the Rescue,” a show about abused or neglected dogs and their human rescuers on The CW Network.
For more information about the show, visit totherescuetv.com
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
