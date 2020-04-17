Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Committee Meetings will be closed to the public but can be viewed via Facebook Live.
Otsego Count Administration Committee, 9 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
SATURDAY/Sunday
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Municipal Building.
Delaware Education Board and DCMO BOCES, 5 p.m., High School Media Library.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Gilbertsville- Mount Upton Education Baord, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.
Unatego Education Board, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.
Walton Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeNyGfgqoZkRPqVwVc3VD1g
