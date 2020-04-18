Call ahead to find out if a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

MONDAY

Afton Education Board, 7 p.m., board room across from the District Office.

Bainbridge-Guildford Education Board, 6:30 p.m., www.bgcsd.org for information or remote access.

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Municipal Building.

Delaware Education Board and DCMO BOCES, 5 p.m., High School Media Library.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Gilbertsville- Mount Upton Education Board, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Sidney Education Board, 6:30 p.m., high school library.

Sidney Village Board Meeting and Public Hearing, 7 p.m., via Zoom, for info www.villageofsidney.org

Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.

Unatego Education Board, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.

Walton Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

Worcester Education Board, 6:30 p.m., video conference at www.worcestercs.org

TUESDAY

Chenango Cooperative Extension Board, 7 p.m., 99 North Broad St., Norwich.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., Board Chambers, County Office Building. May be viewed via Facebook Live.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Stamford Village, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

Walton Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

