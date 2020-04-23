Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Education Board, 7 p.m., School Room 145.
Milford Education Board, 7:30 p.m., School Distance Learning Room.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., Board Chambers, County Office Building.
FRIDAY
ONC BOCES Education Board special meeting, 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ybe9p9l4
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.