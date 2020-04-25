Call ahead in case a meeting has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., remote meeting. For details: www.oneonta.ny.us/.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 5 p.m., remote meeting. For details: www.oneonta.ny.us/.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34.
TUESDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
