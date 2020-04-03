Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
Walton Central School Board of Education special meeting, noon, view live on Walton Central School District Youtube channel.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.