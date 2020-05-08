Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
SATURDAY
No meetings reported.
SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Edmeston Trustees Board, 6 p.m., library.
Delaware Education Board Budget Hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta Education Board Special Meeting, 8 a.m., Zoom link at www.oneontacsd.org
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
