Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

SATURDAY

No meetings reported.

SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Edmeston Trustees Board, 6 p.m., library.

Delaware Education Board Budget Hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Oneonta Education Board Special Meeting, 8 a.m., Zoom link at www.oneontacsd.org

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

