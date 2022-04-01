Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 1 to 3 p.m., The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 29, 29 Academy St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., budget workshop, high school media library center.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Parks & Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, Fly Creek. Historic Demolition Committee appointments.
Schoharie Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
