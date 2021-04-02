Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Cooperstown Board of Trustees 6:30 p.m., organizational meeting; 7 p.m., tentative budget presentation, second floor ballroom, village office building, 22 Main St. 

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

