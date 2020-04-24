Call ahead in case a meeting has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
ONC BOCES Education Board special meeting, 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ybe9p9l4
SATURDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta Finance/ Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., remote meeting.
Oneonta Planning Committee, 5 p.m., remote meeting.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.