Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
