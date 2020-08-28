FRIDAY-MONDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
COOPERSTOWN - Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Summers, formerly of Cooperstown and Hamilton, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. Arrangements are pending with Tillapaugh Funeral Home, Cooperstown.
SCHUYLER LAKE - Kimberly Sue Stocking, 52, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, in her home. Kimberly was raised and educated in both Guilderland and Richfield Springs schools. She at one time was married to Gene L. Stocking Sr. She is survived by her son, Gene L. Stocking Jr. of Schuyler Lake; dau…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.