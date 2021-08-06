Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education retreat, 8 a.m., Middle School library.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

MONDAY

Andes Planning Board, 7:30 p.m. Public Hearing on Special Use Permit proposal, Town Hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., executive session on reopening plan. 

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

