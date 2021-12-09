Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY

Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Andes Planning Board, 7:30 p.m. 

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Morris village and town board joint meeting, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St. 

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Negotiations Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

