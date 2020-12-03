Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Cobleskill Village annual organizational meeting, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.