Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, budget workshop, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
New Lisbon Town Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
