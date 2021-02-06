Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board to the Oneonta Police Department, 7 p.m., Zoom. To join: tinyurl.com/yxjc9nbq; to view: youtube.com/cityofoneonta

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

