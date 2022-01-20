Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
CCE Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Zoom. For access info: 607-865-6531.
City of Oneonta Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
City of Oneonta Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.